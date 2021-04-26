Infrastructure

Force Majeure declared on Total’s Mozambique LNG project

The energy major said it reached the decision considering the security situation in the north of the Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique

Monday 26 April 2021
Image: Shutterstock

Energy giant Total has declared Force Majeure on its Mozambique Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project.

The firm said it reached that decision for security reasons.

In a statement, the company added: “Considering the evolution of the security situation in the north of the Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique, Total confirms the withdrawal of all Mozambique LNG project personnel from the Afungi site.”

It also said it wishes the actions carried out by the government of Mozambique will enable the restoration of security and stability in the region.

The UN’s World Food Programme recently said nearly 27,000 people have been displaced by the violence in Palma, Cabo Delgado, and almost 50,000 people need emergency food assistance.

Last August, Total signed an agreement with the government to ensure the security of the project’s operations.

Mozambique LNG, which is claimed to be the country’s first onshore LNG development, is expected to come into production by 2024.

