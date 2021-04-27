Statkraft unveils plans for its first wind farm in Germany

Norwegian utility Statkraft has unveiled plans for its first wind farm in Germany.

The 36MW project, which will be located in the Wesertal valley in northern Hesse, is predicted to supply around 20,000 households with wind power every year and save around 54,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

The company said it has already started wind measurements and is undertaking species protection surveys.

It also promised to offer residents of the neighbouring communities the chance to participate financially in the project with a citizen wind turbine and an additional subordinated loan.

The commissioning of the wind farm is planned for 2025.

Claus Urbanke, Statkraft Head of Wind and Solar in Germany, said: “With the Oedelsheim wind farm, we are creating the basis for our market entry in Germany.

“The project is an important step in achieving our group strategy of developing 8,000MW of wind and solar energy worldwide by 2025.”