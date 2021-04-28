Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets, Infrastructure, Policy

Biden pours further $8bn into modernisation of US grid

The funding will support the improvement of transmission lines and help America’s aging grid to embrace the recently announced clean energy targets

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 28 April 2021
Image: Shutterstock

US President Joe Biden has announced a new round of funding of more than $8 billion (£5.7bn) to modernise the nation’s grid ahead of its ambitious clean energy and climate targets.

The new funding is expected to facilitate the construction of high-voltage transmission lines to improve the reach, reliability and resilience of America’s electricity system. 

It is also predicted to unlock more of the nation’s clean energy resources.

The beneficiaries’ transmission projects are forecast to create more than 600,000 new transmission-related jobs and an additional 640,000 jobs from new clean energy generation projects enabled by the new transmission lines.

Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm said: “Department Of Energy is making financing available for projects that improve resilience and expand transmission capacity across the electrical grid, so we can reliably move clean energy from places where it’s produced to places where it’s needed most.

“These investments will make our power system more resilient against threats and more reliable as we increase our clean energy capacity, creating thousands of jobs in the process.”

Last week, the US President announced a new climate target to halve the nation’s carbon dioxide emissions by 2030. 

