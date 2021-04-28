Energy leaders join forces to tackle gender disparity across industry

Trade association Energy UK, regulator Ofgem and employer-led organisation Energy & Utility Skills have announced a partnership with the BBC‘s initiative ’50:50 The Equality Project’ to bridge the widening gender inequality gap.

The project, which counts today more than 100 partner organisations in 26 countries, has recently reported that 50% of its partners have reached the 50% women contributors mark in their content in March, compared to 31% when they first joined.

Emma Pinchbeck, Energy UK’s Chief Executive, said: “The UK energy industry is going through an exciting transition to achieve net zero emissions but our success depends on attracting a pipeline of diverse talent with all the skills, ideas and expertise required to meet the challenge.

“We know that diverse and inclusive working environments are more innovative and that we need to include more underrepresented groups in the energy sector if we want to better reflect the society we serve.”

Ofgem’s Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Brearley said: “The seeds of diversity are growing in our sector, with individual organisations doing great work to change, but we must do more to nurture and promote diverse talent to best serve consumers and help tackle climate change.”