Job Vacancy: Net Zero Analyst

Location: Home based & Eaton Socon, St Neots

Salary: £22,800

We are looking to expand our team and are seeking to employ someone who can not only do ‘The Job’ but questions it and then seeks to improve it.

We are currently seeking a Net Zero Analyst to join our growing team. To achieve success in the role you will need to work effectively, have good communication and problem-solving skills, and the ability to identify and resolve data issues in a collaborative team setting. This role can be home based with regular visits to our office, there may also be the occasional visit to client sites.

The Role

You will be able to demonstrate excellent data analysis skills, with a focus on problem solving and a keen eye for detail.

You will work with our Data Team and Consultancy Team to provide solution focused reporting for our customers that delivers insight into their energy usage and carbon emissions. You will oversee our data management systems, co-ordinate our data streams and provide internal data integrity reporting. You will be exemplar in the timely delivery of project work to customers in line with company requirements, quality standards and demonstrate an ability to provide excellent customer service.

The main responsibilities of the role include:

Analysing and interpreting different types of data

Administering data in an accurate and efficient manner

Overseeing data integrity reporting

Compiling carbon footprint reports

Writing reports that inspire our customers to take action

Attending and facilitating customer meetings and contribute to the delivery of presentations to all levels of seniority

Administering our in-house data management systems

Assisting with service design to enhance our service provision and associated processes

Planning your workflow and managing your own time, ensuring work is effectively delivered on time, in full, within budget in a way that wows our customers

Acting as a catalyst for change and contributing to our ambition to support 1% of the UK to go

Net Zero by 2025, by being curious, focused and innovative

The Candidate

Bright, self-motivated, dedicated and hardworking

Capable of being passionate, enthusiastic and sharing a vision with someone about how to resolve problems

A natural problem solver and solution finder

Passionate about sustainability, and excited about what we do and how you could contribute to that

Friendly and approachable

Organised and proactive possessing a temperament that allows you to remain calm while handling a high volume of consecutive tasks

Committed to personal growth and professional development

Excited about working in an industry which experiences rapid change and development

Energised about creating new ways of communicating the benefits to customers/prospects of taking action to mitigate their impact on climate change

Package

Annual Salary of £22,800

Pension Scheme

30 days holiday (inc Public holidays), rising to 32 after 3 years’ continuous service

Bonus Scheme (employee and company-performance related)

Additional benefits information is available on our Good to Know website page

If you feel this role is for you and you have the relevant experience, please send your CV and covering letter stating why you should be considered for this position to Carol Metherell at [email protected]. Data will be anonymised before submission to the department for consideration for the role to reduce the risk of unintentional discrimination.

Energise is committed to a policy of diversity, equity and inclusion in its recruitment process. We actively and consciously seek to recruit without bias on the grounds of race, colour, nationality, ethnic origin, gender, marital status, disability, beliefs (religious or other), age or sexual orientation of that employee. Personal details will only be retained for a period of 6 months after appointment of the successful candidate.