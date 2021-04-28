Job vacancy: Net Zero Consultant

Salary: £26,000-£35,000 p.a.

Location: Home based/Eaton Socon, St Neots

Somewhere inside all of us is the power to change the world.

Are you up to the challenge?

We are looking to expand our team and are seeking to employ someone who can not only do ‘The Job’ but questions it and then seeks to improve it.

We are currently seeking a Net Zero Consultant to join our small but rapidly growing team. To achieve success in the role you will need to work effectively, have good communication and problem-solving skills, and the ability to work with complex issues while still seeing the wider picture. This role can be home based with regular visits to our office, and you must also be able to travel to client sites as required to fulfil the duties of the role.

Are you:​

experienced at working with energy and carbon data to tell a story to customers that supports them in going Net Zero?

able to build great relationships on a foundation of trust, respect and vulnerability?

a natural problem solver and solution finder?

a self-starter and able to use your own initiative?

passionate about sustainability, and excited about what we do and how you could contribute to that?

efficient in your use of time?

friendly and approachable?

committed to personal growth and professional development?

ready to cause good trouble?

If you answered yes to all the above, then read on…

​The Role



The purpose of this role is to provide a set of services to our customers that support them on their Pathway to Net Zero. You will be expected to engage organisations and networks in embarking on, or developing their approach to, going Net Zero. As part of this you will be an advocate of Energise’s offers to support Net Zero (Pathway to Net Zero for Industrial/Commercial, The Net Zero Club for SMEs, Sustemic for Personal/Domestic).

As part of this role, you will be expected to:

Produce and assess client reporting

Use spreadsheet and software models and analyse data

Research new technologies and methods for enhancing our service provision

Write reports that inspire our customers to take action

Liaise with and attend customer/stakeholder meetings and contribute to and independently deliver presentations to all levels of seniority

Plan your workflow and manage your own time

Manage your projects, ensuring work is effectively delivered on time, in full, within budget in a way that wows the customers

Act as a catalyst for change and support our ambition to support 1% of the UK to go Net Zero by 2025, by being curious, focused and innovative

​The Candidate

​​You are a bright, self-motivated, dedicated and hardworking person

You are capable of being passionate, enthusiastic and sharing a vision with someone about how to resolve a complex problem.

You have exceptional written and verbal communication skills (both in person and over the phone) and are able to demonstrate your ability to repeatedly go above and beyond expectations.

You enjoy being organised and proactive and possess a temperament that allows you to remain calm while handling a high volume of consecutive tasks.

You enjoy being challenged, challenging others, and reflecting on your own performance with the aim of continually improving both your personal and professional competencies.

You agree, without hesitation, with the scientific conclusions of the UN IPCC.

You’re excited about working in an industry which experiences rapid change and development and are energised about creating new ways of communicating the benefits to clients/prospects of taking action to mitigate their impact on climate change.

Experience & Qualifications required

Package

​Salary of £26,000 – £35,000 (dependent on experience)

Pension Scheme

30 days holiday (inc Public holidays), rising to 32 after 3 years’ continuous service

Bonus scheme (employee and company-performance related)

Additional benefits information is available on our Good To Know page.

If you feel this role is for you and you have the relevant experience, please send your CV and covering letter stating why you should be considered for this position to Carol Metherell at [email protected]. Data will be anonymised before submission to the department for consideration for the role to reduce the risk of unintentional discrimination.

Energise is committed to a policy of diversity, equity and inclusion in its recruitment process. We actively and consciously seek to recruit without bias on the grounds of race, colour, nationality, ethnic origin, gender, marital status, disability, beliefs (religious or other), age or sexual orientation of that employee. Personal details will only be retained for a period of 6 months after appointment of the successful candidate.