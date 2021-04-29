Infrastructure, Technology, Top Stories, Videos & Podcasts

AA President raises concerns over government’s announcement for self-driving vehicles

That’s the suggestion from AA President Edmund King who spoke to ELN about the pros and cons of the new technology

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 29 April 2021
Yesterday, the government announced that self-driving vehicles could be on UK streets by the end of this year.

However, the AA say it’s too much too soon

ELN spoke to AA President Edmund King about the benefits and downsides of the new technology: “I think our concern with this Automated Lane Keeping System is it appears to be a little rushed-in.

“We still think there are some questions. For example, what happens if there is a crash in front of the car? How does the car detect that collision? How will drivers be informed how to use the technology?

He added: “This is a very important point because many people today buy sophisticated, top-of-the-range cars and they never look at the handbook, are never really instructed on many things like cruise control, speed adaptation etc.”

Listen to the full conversation here…

