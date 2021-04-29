Infrastructure, Top Stories

Chinese conglomerate tops utility-scale project developers table with ‘world’s largest’ solar plant

NextEra Energy and ENGIE are among the top climbers in this year’s Wiki-Solar list

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 29 April 2021
A company that owns what is claimed to be the world’s largest solar plant has topped the list of utility-scale solar project developers released today by the database Wiki-Solar.

China’s State Power Investment Corporation made its way to the top spot on the list after its subsidiary Huanghe Hydropower completed the 2.2GW project in Qinghai province last year.

US company NextEra Energy, whose subsidiary Florida Power and Light has commissioned several large projects in its home state sits in third place.

France’s ENGIE with a total of 172 plants and new projects in Europe, the Americas and Africa holds the sixth spot.

Wiki-Solar’s Philip Wolfe said: “Established energy multinationals are now moving strongly into the solar market, breaking the monopoly which specialist solar companies like First Solar, juwi and the late SunEdison used to hold a decade ago.”

