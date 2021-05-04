Infrastructure, Technology, Top Stories

Europe ‘could store at least 4,000 bn tonnes of CO2 in rocks’

An Icelandic startup has unveiled a mapping tool to prove the feasibility of its stone carbon storage technology

Festival Net Zero 2021

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 4 May 2021
Image: Carbfix

Europe and the US have a great potential of storing carbon dioxide in rocks with an estimated 4,000 billion tonnes and 7,500 billion tonnes of carbon storage capacity respectively.

That’s according to the Icelandic startup Carbfix, which a few days ago, unveiled plans for what is claimed to be Europe’s first large-scale onshore carbon storage project.

The facility in Iceland will be based on technology that turns carbon dioxide into stone. 

While the construction of the carbon storage terminal is underway, it is predicted that once finished, it can be able to transport up to three million tonnes of carbon dioxide from the UK and North Europe and store it into bedrock.

Image: Carbfix

