Nearly half of Brits ‘would consider buying an EV in the next five years’

Almost 46% of Brits would ‘definitely buy’ or ‘seriously consider’ buying an electric vehicle (EV) in the next five years.

That’s according to a new survey by professional services company GHD, which suggests that this figure increases to 66% when taking into account those who would seriously consider buying an EV but at the moment believe there are too many barriers to purchase.

The survey, which was conducted among more than 8,000 consumers in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, the UK and the US, showed that the UK has the second-lowest level of drivers’ confidence in relying on local charging infrastructure.

Almost 47% said they were not confident they would have access to reliable charging infrastructure locally.

In addition, more than a third expressed the same lack of confidence in their ability to charge an electric vehicle at home.

Dr David Maunder, Technical Leader – Future Energy at GHD, said: “It is clear that we are entering the era of the EV, with our survey showing strong demand among UK consumers.

“However, there are perceived obstacles that remain a handbrake on consumer uptake, as shown by the number of respondents who say they would seriously consider buying an EV but currently believe there are too many barriers to ownership.”