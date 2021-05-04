Total purchases share of 640MW offshore wind farm in Taiwan

Energy major Total has announced it has acquired a 23% interest in Yunlin Holding GmbH, the owner of a 640MW offshore wind farm off the coast of Taiwan, around 200 kilometres southwest of Taipei.

Once commissioned, the ‘Yunlin’ 80 wind turbine project is forecast to produce 2.4TWh of renewable electricity, enough to cover the power needs of around 605,000 homes.

The wind farm had its first wind turbine installed last week.

Stéphane Michel, President Gas, Renewables and Power at Total, said: “This agreement provides Total with an opportunity to gain a foothold in one of Asia’s main offshore wind markets and strengthens the group’s position in this fast-growing segment, in line with its strategy of profitable development in renewables worldwide.”