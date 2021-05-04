Infrastructure

US greenlights $550m solar project in California desert

The plant will be capable of powering nearly 90,000 homes

Festival Net Zero 2021

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 4 May 2021
Image: Shutterstock

The US Government has greenlit a massive solar energy project in the California desert.

The $550 million (£396m) ‘Crimson Solar’ project is predicted to cover the electricity needs of 87,500 homes.

Located in an area designated for renewable energy development, the plant will include a 350MW solar PV facility combined with a 350MW energy storage system – both will occupy more than eight million square metres of land.

The construction of the project is also forecast to create an estimated 650 jobs.

The move follows Joe Biden’s goal to expand the development of renewable energy projects to underpin the nation’s goal for carbon-free electricity by 2035. 

Secretary Deb Haaland said: “The time for a clean energy future is now. We must make bold investments that will tackle climate change and create good-paying American jobs.

“Projects like this can help to make America a global leader in the clean energy economy through the acceleration of responsible renewable energy development on public lands.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast