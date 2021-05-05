Co-op says own-brand food and drink ‘will be carbon-neutral by 2025’

The Co-op has announced plans to become the ‘world’s first’ supermarket to sell carbon-neutral own-brand food and drink by 2025.
The move is part of a wider ten-point climate action plan the company is putting in place to help it achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040.
It has also revealed it has achieved carbon-neutral status across its food, funeral, insurance and power businesses.
To achieve carbon-neutrality, the Co-op has committed to price matching its plant-based food range against meat equivalents, electrifying its entire home-delivery fleet, ending its use of fossil fuel heating and cutting down its use of packaging.
The plan has been endorsed by the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).