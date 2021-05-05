Efficiency & Environment

Co-op says own-brand food and drink ‘will be carbon-neutral by 2025’

The move is part of a wider climate action plan the company is putting in place to help it achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040

Kiran Bose
Wednesday 5 May 2021
The Co-op has announced plans to become the ‘world’s first’ supermarket to sell carbon-neutral own-brand food and drink by 2025.

The move is part of a wider ten-point climate action plan the company is putting in place to help it achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

It has also revealed it has achieved carbon-neutral status across its food, funeral, insurance and power businesses.

To achieve carbon-neutrality, the Co-op has committed to price matching its plant-based food range against meat equivalents, electrifying its entire home-delivery fleet, ending its use of fossil fuel heating and cutting down its use of packaging.

The firm says the use of carbon offsets will be used to help counteract hard-to-abate emissions.

The plan has been endorsed by the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

