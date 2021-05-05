Designing a successful, finance-grade, ESG strategy

An ever-increasing number of large corporates are responding to pressure from investors, customers and the wider stakeholders’ community by making highly visible commitments to decarbonize. This accelerating trend is in turn increasing the demand for finance-grade greenhouse gas (GHG) accounting to underpin not only emissions disclosures but also wider efforts to develop sustainable Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategies.

So much is clear to you and all the executives and board members who are increasingly made aware of markets’ expectations for carbon accounting to be included in annual financial statements. However, the bewildering array of voluntary and mandatory schemes makes it almost impossible to develop a coherent Sustainability and Net Zero Strategy without the appropriate resources.

Data represents the main fuel propelling these new ecosystems. What is not measured cannot be reported. However, the sheer volume of data sources your company is generating and is expected to collect, store and analyse is reaching new heights.

Even when considering only the E of ESG, environmental criteria, this encompasses as wide a range of data sources such as the energy your company needs and the waste it generates, the resources it gathers, the products it sends out and the impact on all living creatures as a result. At its core, E represents emissions and climate change.

Big data is driving business decisions, but also sits at the heart of their reporting requirements, especially where such reports are expected to drive investment decisions.

Too often the data required to develop and implement ESG and net zero strategies is scattered across various internal systems in the organization, systems that may be incompatible and not ‘talking’ to each other. Suppliers might not have systems and processes in place to share data. To ensure a complete and accurate data foundation to underpin your reporting and decarbonization efforts, your team needs to determine from the start how data will be sourced and what system or product will be used to store it securely.

It’s clear therefore, that facing these challenges requires a company to invest in People, Processes and Products. Energy and Sustainability consultancies like Alfa Energy can bring all these together under one roof with the scope and reach to support you efficiently in your quest across multiple markets and countries.

With more than 25 years of experience operating in the energy markets and a clear company ethos, Alfa Energy’s people are the nexus connecting experience of industry, international markets and corporate realities with processes developed to underpin our work in energy and sustainability management. Our use of best in class global sustainability platforms and the development of proprietary products by our group IT arm ensure your data can be sourced, stored and analysed securely and efficiently.

Gianluigi Corbani – Head of Sustainability & Asset Management, Alfa Energy Group

This is a promoted article.