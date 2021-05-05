Equinor and Polenergia secure CfD for 1.4GW of offshore wind in Poland

Norwegian energy company Equinor and the Polish group Polenergia have been awarded contracts for difference (CfD) for 1.4GW of offshore wind in Poland.

The energy giants are planning to build two offshore wind projects named Baltyk II and Baltyk III that could generate enough renewable energy to power two million Polish homes every year.

Equinor will operate the projects during their development, construction and operations.

Pål Eitrheim, Equinor’s Executive Vice President for New Energy Solutions, said: “The CfD awards to the Bałtyk II and Bałtyk III projects represent a breakthrough for Equinor in Poland and support the country’s ambitions to transform its energy mix.

“Full-scale development of the two projects will constitute an offshore wind hub in the Baltic Sea. It will create industrial activity and jobs to support the Polish economy and supply low-cost renewable electricity to Polish homes and businesses.”

Poland aims to develop 5.9GW of offshore wind by 2030 and up to 11GW by 2040.