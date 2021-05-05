IKEA customers in the UK offered vouchers in exchange for their old furniture

Bored of the same IKEA desk you bought years ago?

No worries! Starting from today, IKEA customers across the UK have the chance to sell their old furniture to one of the retailer’s stores in exchange for vouchers.

The Swedish retailer has launched the long-awaited furniture buyback and resale scheme with customers able to earn up to £250.

Used products with no scratches will be bought for 50% of the original price. Items with minor scratches will be bought for 40% while pieces of furniture with many scratches will be bought for 30%.

Eligible products for the scheme include dressers, bookcases, dining tables and children’s products.

Customers who want to sell back their furniture need to visit the company’s website and submit an online form with all the items.

A preliminary offer is then sent to them.

The scheme aims to support IKEA’s sustainability target to become a ‘carbon positive’ business by 2030 and reduce the amount of waste going to landfills.

Peter Jelkeby, Country Retail Manager and Chief Sustainability Officer, IKEA UK and Ireland, said: “Households are connected to around 60% of global greenhouse gas emissions, consuming around a third of the energy and 10% of the water used globally.

“Therefore, small actions taken within them can make a significant difference. Through ‘Buy Back’ we hope to make circular consumption mainstream; making it easier for customers to acquire, care for and pass on products in circular ways.”