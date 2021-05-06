UK’s ultra low emission vehicles hit half-a-million milestone

More than half a million ultra low emission vehicles are now being driven on the streets of the UK.

The latest report by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) says almost one-in-seven new vehicles sold this year have a plug.

Figures show ultra low emission cars accounted for more than one-in-ten sales last year, up from one in thirty the year before.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “As hosts of COP26, we want to drive decarbonisation on the global stage, which is why we are going further and faster to make the journeys of our future as clean as possible.

“With news that the half-a-million milestone has now been met, together with the UK now having the second-largest electric vehicle market in Europe, it’s clear that the shift to green motoring is accelerating at speed.”

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said: “After one of the darkest years in automotive history, there is light at the end of the tunnel. A full recovery for the sector is still some way off, but with showrooms open and consumers able to test drive the latest, cleanest models, the industry can begin to rebuild.”

The government has committed to ending the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2030.