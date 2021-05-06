Who pays for our roads when petrol and diesel cars go?

With new petrol and diesel cars and vans banned from sale in the UK from 2030, who is going to pay for Britain’s roads?

That is the question facing Claire Haigh, Chief Executive Officer of Greener Transport Solutions and Executive Director of the Transport Knowledge Hub.

She told ELN any new system must be fair to all road users.

She said: “The most important thing about road pricing is to have a scheme which is politically deliverable. People need plenty of time to adjust.

“We have a big change in 2030. The current system that we have of fuel duty is not fair. What we are proposing would be much fairer. If we don’t change the fuel duty to some other way of paying for road taxation, who is going to pay for Britain’s roads?”

According to a report by Greener Transport Solutions, from 2030 fuel duty should be replaced by a new road user charge based on distance and time which will apply to all road vehicles.

It is estimated the country is facing a black hole of around £40 billion in public finances when the fleet is fully electric.

Listen to the interview.