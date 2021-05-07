Australia decides to close 50-year-old coal-fired power station

A coal-fired power station that has been providing Australia with electricity for the last 50 years will now close by 2023.

Public energy company AGL has announced its Liddell power station will be converted into an energy hub that will feature solar storage systems, grid-scale batteries and a waste-to-energy facility.

The plant is estimated to produce around 8,000GWh of electricity every year, powering more than one million households.

AGL Chief Operating Officer Markus Brokhof said: “The station is now nearing the end of its technical life and our transition program is about ensuring the safety of our people and preparing other sources of generation to continue delivering reliable electricity.

“Australia’s future energy needs will be delivered through a combination of technologies, gas, hydrogen, pumped-hydro, renewables and firming technologies and industrial developments.”