Drax to build three biomass pellet plants in Arkansas

Drax has unveiled plans for the construction of three new biomass pellet plants in the US state of Arkansas.

The projects combined are forecast to produce approximately 120,000 tonnes of what they call sustainable biomass pellets a year – these pellets will come from sawmill residues.

The development of these projects, which is part of Drax’s strategy to increase biomass self-supply to five million tonnes by 2027, represents an investment of $40 million (£28.8m), the company said.

Will Gardiner, Drax Group Chief Executive Officer, said: “Through this investment, Arkansas will play an important role in combating climate change, supporting Drax to increase the amount of sustainable biomass we produce as part of our plans to pioneer bioenergy with carbon capture and storage.

“By using sustainable biomass, we have displaced coal-fired power generation, reduced carbon emissions and provided renewable electricity for millions of homes and businesses in the UK.”