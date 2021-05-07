Finance & Markets

E.ON finishes with migration of 2m former npower customers to E.ON Next

The customers were transferred to the new platform in less than a year

Friday 7 May 2021
An in-house display. Image: E.ON

E.ON has today announced it has transferred more than two million former npower home and business customers to its new platform E.ON Next.

The company said the move took less than a year.

That follows E.ON’s acquisition of npower in late 2019.

Last year, a merger of E.ON and npower’s business energy supply units was announced.

Michael Lewis, E.ON UK Chief Executive, said: “It’s a huge achievement, not just to complete the migration in such a short time but also to achieve such a positive response from customers because customers are what this move is all about.

“The next step is moving all E.ON energy customers, millions of homes and hundreds of thousands of small businesses around the country, to E.ON Next.

“This step is vital in building more effective and responsive relationships with our customers because it is in their homes and businesses that changes are needed in order to combat the climate crisis.

