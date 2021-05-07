Plastic bag charge to increase to 10p in all shops in England

From 21st May all shops in England will charge customers 10p instead of the current 5p for plastic bags.

The government has today announced the change following findings of research that shows since 2015 when the 5p charge was introduced, there has been a 95% cut in plastic bag sales.

Businesses are now being urged to make all the changes needed to prepare themselves for the implementation of the new measure.

A recent WRAP survey of more than 2,000 people in England suggests nearly 73% are either ‘strongly’ or ‘slightly’ in favour of the charge.

In addition, one-in-four purchase bags from the till when doing food shopping.

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow said: “We know we must go further to protect our natural environment and oceans, which is why we are now extending this charge to all businesses.

“Over the next couple of weeks, I urge all retailers of all sizes to make sure they are ready for the changes, as we work together to build back greener and strengthen our world-leading action to combat the scourge of plastic waste.”