Yorkshire Water to develop wetland for low carbon wastewater treatment

Yorkshire Water has unveiled plans for the construction of a new wetland to treat water being put back into the environment.

The wetland will be created at the company’s Clifton wastewater treatment works covering an area approximately the size of three Olympic swimming pools.

The project, which will feature ponds and 20,000 plants, aims to provide a low carbon way to remove phosphorus from treated water.

The company said this natural filtering process could further improve the quality of water being returned to the environment.

Michael Housby, Lead Project Manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “This project is the first of its kind in Yorkshire and will provide a range of benefits at our Clifton treatment works, not only for the way we treat wastewater but also for the local environment.

“The new wetland will reduce the reliance on energy-heavy treatment processes and provide a sustainable way to remove phosphorus while creating wildlife diversity and achieving a biodiversity net gain.”