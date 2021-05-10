Johnson Matthey commits to achieving net zero emissions by 2040

Sustainable technologies company Johnson Matthey (JM) has announced its commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2040.

The announcement follows its unveiling of a new Battery Technology Centre, close to Oxford, officially unveiled by Secretary of State for BEIS, Kwasi Kwarteng MP.

JM has stressed the importance of electric vehicles (EVs) in the fight to decarbonise and claims the new centre will help it develop its battery technologies, enabling EVs to have a greater range and recharge faster.

The company has been developing the eLNO battery for use in EVs and has pledged that its production of this battery will become carbon-neutral by 2035.

It has joined the UNFCCC’s ‘Race to Zero’ campaign and set science-based targets to help it achieve net zero. These include a reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions of at least 33% and a 20% reduction in Scope 3 emissions by 2030.

Robert MacLeod, Chief Executive, commented: “This new facility represents an important milestone on our journey towards developing a sustainable battery materials ecosystem and emphasises the progress we are making on the commercialisation of our battery materials business.

“Johnson Matthey has a growing range of solutions to help society decarbonise at scale and at the same time we are doing our bit by driving our own operations and supply chains to achieve net zero by 2040.”