New York offers additional $30m for Drive Clean Rebate programme

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has announced an additional $30 million (£21.4m) to encourage more consumers to lease or purchase an all-electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle.

The funding is available through the Drive Clean Rebate programme, which is expected to enhance the affordability of cleaner vehicles and help more New Yorkers take action to lower their carbon footprint while driving.

Changes are also being made so more rebates can be distributed throughout the market, with some rebate ranges being lowered to allow more consumers to take advantage of the incentives.

They include updated rebate levels to incentivise EVs with longer all-electric ranges and EVs with a base manufacturer suggested retail price of less than $42,000 (£29,944).

More than 50 EV models are currently available in New York and out of those, 15 have a range of more than 200 miles and are eligible for the rebate.

The additional funding and changes build on progress made to date, with more than 37,000 EV rebates, totalling more than $54 million (£38.5m), which is administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA).

Doreen M. Harris, President and CEO of NYSERDA said: “The successful Drive Clean Rebate programme has made driving an EV even more affordable and supports the market’s growing demand for clean transportation options. Expanding this programme will ensure more New Yorkers have the ability to choose to drive clean while helping to lower their carbon footprint in support of Governor Cuomo’s climate and clean energy goals.” “