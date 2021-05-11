Sir David Attenborough named COP26 People’s Advocate

Sir David Attenborough has been named as the COP26 People’s Advocate for the UK’s Presidency of the UN climate change summit taking place in Glasgow in November.

The renowned natural historian and broadcaster will address world leaders at major international events over the next six months, including the G7 Summit in Cornwall in June, to stress the need to firmly put climate and protection of nature at the top of their agenda.

He will put forward the compelling case to global leaders, key decision makers and the public for why action on climate change matters and highlight what actions need to be taken ahead of and at COP26.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “Sir David Attenborough has already inspired millions of people in the UK and around the world with his passion and knowledge to act on climate change and protect the planet for future generations.

“There is no better person to build momentum for further change as we approach the COP26 climate summit in November. I am hugely grateful to Sir David for agreeing to be our People’s Advocate.”

📢 News: Sir David Attenborough has been named the COP26 People's Advocate. Welcome to the #COP26 family 💚 With 6 months to go until the summit, hear him speak about why collective action is so important 👇#TogetherForOurPlanet | #ClimateAction pic.twitter.com/X8cC7dRQIs — COP26 (@COP26) May 10, 2021

Sir David has previously stressed the importance of COP26 – addressing the UN Security Council in February, he described the climate summit as possibly “our last opportunity to make the necessary step change” towards protecting the planet.

He has also been invited to address world leaders and the public at the Glasgow Summit – the most important climate meeting since the signing of the Paris Agreement in 2015.

Sir David said he is “greatly honoured” to be given the new role.

He added: “There could not be a more important moment that we should have international agreement. The epidemic has shown us how crucial it is to find agreement among nations if we are to solve such worldwide problems. But the problems that await us within the next five – 10 years are even greater.

“It is crucial that these meetings in Glasgow, COP26, have success and that at last the nations will come together to solve the crippling problems that the world now faces.”