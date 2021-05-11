Zero Emission Industries awarded $2m to develop hydrogen boating vessel

Zero Emission Industries (ZEI), formerly Golden Gate Zero Emission Marine, has been granted $2 million (£1.4m) in funding by the California Energy Commission (CEC) for a first-of-its-kind hydrogen fuel cell powered boating vessel.

The funding will be used by ZEI to design, build and test the hydrogen small-fast harbour craft and support the deployment of its portable refuelling infrastructure.

ZEI is made up of a team of hydrogen experts with technological know-how and experience in the design, development and deployment of hydrogen fuel cell power systems and other critical hydrogen technology.

The start-up is best known for its Water-Go-Round ferry, the first commercial hydrogen fuel cell vessel in the US.

Construction has been completed on the vessel and sea trials are expected to start this summer.

Dr. Joseph W. Pratt, CEO of ZEI said: “I’m proud of our team, thankful to our partners Ocean5, UC Irvine, and Watershed Innovation, and appreciate the trust given to us by the state to bring another innovative hydrogen-powered marine vessel to reality.

“This project exemplifies our approach at ZEI, which is to solve difficult challenges with hydrogen in ways that make it accessible for everyone. Though we have started with maritime products, our capabilities extend far beyond the water. Stay tuned as we continue to roll out exciting products that people will want to use.”