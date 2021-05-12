Finance & Markets, Infrastructure

EU bank approves €100m financing for Italy’s Dolomiti Energia

It will support the energy company’s projects that include upgrading electricity distribution networks, installing smart and second-generation meters and improving the performance of existing hydropower plants

Festival Net Zero 2021

Priyanka Shrestha
More Articles
Wednesday 12 May 2021
Image: Dolomiti Energia

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a €100 million (£86m) finance contract with Italy’s Dolomiti Energia Group to support the energy company’s 2021/24 development plan.

The financing will support the company’s projects to expand, modernise and upgrade electricity distribution networks, install smart and second-generation meters, renew and improve the performance of existing hydropower plants, make street lighting more efficient and improve the operational efficiency of water networks.

Around 335,000 people are expected to benefit from the electricity grid and more than 78,000 from the water network.

The investment is in line with Italian and European energy and environment policies for achieving the objectives of the energy transition, decarbonisation and sustainable networks.

Miguel Morgado, EIB Director for loans in Italy, Malta and the Balkans said: “As the climate bank, the EIB is ever more committed to supporting projects linked to combating climate change. The investment plan presented by Dolomiti Energia Group and to be implemented by 2024 includes actions in various sectors and aims to improve the efficiency and resilience of the services offered in the Autonomous Province of Trento.

“We are therefore very pleased to be able to assist a company with a strong connection to the local area and people.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast