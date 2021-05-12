Finance & Markets, Infrastructure, Technology

GE joins forces with Toshiba for offshore wind technology in Japan

The two companies have partnered to bring GE’s Haliade-X offshore wind turbines to the Japanese market

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 12 May 2021
Image: GE Renewable Energy

GE Renewable Energy and Toshiba Energy Systems and Solutions Corporation have partnered to bring GE’s wind turbine technology to the Japanese market.

More specifically, partners will work together to localise the manufacturing of GE’s Haliade-X offshore wind turbine.

The move is expected to make the technology more competitive in upcoming auctions in Japan.

The agreement will see GE provide the Haliade-X technology as well as parts and components for nacelle assembly.

It will also support Toshiba to develop a local supply chain.

As part of its pledge to become carbon-neutral, the Japanese Government aims to award 10GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030.

