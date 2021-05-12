US greenlights ‘first’ massive offshore wind project in native waters

The US has greenlit a massive 800MW offshore wind farm, which the Department of the Interior claims is the first project of such scale in the nation.

A total of 84 wind turbines will be installed around 12 nautical miles off Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, two islands off the Massachusetts coast.

The so-called Vineyard Wind project is forecast to create 3,600 jobs and provide enough power for 400,000 homes every year.

The wind farm is expected to support the Biden administration’s goal of generating 30GW of energy from offshore wind by 2030.

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said: “The approval of this project is an important step toward advancing the Administration’s goals to create good-paying union jobs while combatting climate change and powering our nation.”

A few days ago, President Biden outlined a new climate target to halve the US carbon dioxide emissions from 2005 levels in 2030.