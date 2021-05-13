Dunkirk offshore wind farm gets green light

Eoliennes en Mer de Dunkerque (EMD) and RTE have announced their decision to start development on an offshore wind project in Dunkirk.

They claim the offshore wind farm will have up to 600MW of capacity and contribute towards French aims of generating 40% of electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

It is predicted that by 2027, it will generate enough carbon-free electricity to cover the consumption of one million French people.

The Dunkirk offshore wind farm will host a maximum of 46 wind turbines and generate electricity at a rate of €44 (£38) per MWh.