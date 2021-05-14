Whole new meaning to gas guzzler!

Lorries will soon be able to fill their tanks with biomethane at what is claimed to be the world’s largest low carbon Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGV) refuelling station that will open in Avonmouth, Bristol.

The new facility will be capable of refuelling 80 HGVs an hour from 14 high-speed dispensers.

The project, which is developed by the refuelling infrastructure provider CNG Fuels, is designed to serve fleet operators who want to run their vehicles on low carbon fuel.

The biomethane on the station is sourced from food waste – it is believed to be the lowest carbon alternative to diesel for HGVs reducing greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90%.

Brands that will use the station include the bakery products company Warburtons, frozen food business Farm Foods, parcel delivery firm Hermes and water utility Wessex Water.

Steven Gray, Warburtons National Transport Manager, said: “Switching our HGV fleet from diesel to biomethane will be critical for reaching our transport decarbonisation goals.

“CNG Fuels’ new low carbon refuelling station in Avonmouth is perfectly situated for our distribution centres in the region and will extend the range of low carbon deliveries we can make across the country.”