SkySpecs acquires two European wind companies

SkySpecs has acquired Fincovi and Vertikal AI, two European wind energy technology companies.

Fincovi is a financial asset management company and Vertikal AI specialises in predictive maintenance for wind energy.

SkySpecs has stated its acquisition represents an opportunity for wind farm owners and operators to confidently invest in, maintain and manage their assets for sustainable returns.

Danny Ellis, CEO at SkySpecs, commented: “Our global customers are facing critical challenges when it comes to budgeting and maximising the life and returns of their assets, as the wind industry matures.

“We are thrilled to join forces with these two great companies to equip global wind customers with the tools to best utilise capital and keep a pulse on their assets’ health and performance.

“Our vision requires world-class data, predictive insight and automation. Collectively, we will help wind farm owners and operators to best invest in, maintain and manage the world’s top-performing wind assets.”