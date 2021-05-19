Iberdrola and 50Hertz partner to build offshore substation

Iberdrola and 50Hertz have signed an agreement to begin constructing an offshore substation in German waters of the Baltic Sea.

The substation is for the Baltic Eagle Wind Farm, which is estimated to produce 1.9TWh of electricity per year; enough to sustainably meet the demands of 460,000 homes and avoid 800,000 tonnes of carbon emissions each year.

There will be 50 wind turbines of 9.5MW capacity, which will be located Northeast of the Rügen island.

The project is expected to be completed and commissioned in 2023.