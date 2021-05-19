Nigel Holden has 30 years’ experience working in energy and carbon management. He has worked in local government, consultancy and retail – the last 17 years of which has been at the Co-op.

The Co-op is owned by its 4 million members, has a large a geographical dispersed estate and has one of the largest development programmes within the UK retail market. Since 2006, Nigel and his team have led wide-ranging programmes to reduce the Co-op’s energy consumption and carbon impact. These range from estate-wide good housekeeping programmes for 45,000 people and leading-edge refrigeration improvement programmes, right up to the pioneering environmental strategy for the Co-op’s head office building in Manchester – One Angel Square.

Nigel’s team have been purchasing 100% renewable electricity for the Co-op since 2003, they have also directly supported the development of additional renewable capacity. This includes the construction of 4 large windfarms on their own land, a ground mounted PV solar array and a river micro hydro scheme – both the latter of which are connected to Co-op sites by private wires.

The Co-op has reduced its direct carbon emissions by 67% since 2006 and are committed to the goal of zero carbon – not just for their estate, but the whole of its supply chain too.

Nigel leads the Co-op’s B2B energy business – Co-op Power, providing ethical green energy and carbon management solutions to the Co-op and over 40 like-minded organisations across the UK.

Co-op Power is a unique energy buying group with a reputation built on trust and their proposition is simple: businesses who join benefit from the sheer scale and unbeatable buying power of the consortium. By working together and pooling energy procurement with other businesses, Co-op Power negotiate better value, substantially cheaper bills, plus a wide range of fantastic terms and benefits that only a handful of companies in the UK can achieve. They also make sure the energy is genuinely 100% renewable, ethical and sustainable. Energy with integrity. Better value for all.

Specialities include:

34 years sector experience within public and private organisations

Strategic leadership / organisation approach to energy, carbon management and Net Zero

Energy Efficiency and low carbon buildings

Energy Procurement and demand response

Pioneered Corporate PPA’s and integration into supply contracts

Development of renewable assets including 4 windfarms

Private wire PPA’s – Solar and hydro

Water management

If you would like to discuss his availability, contact Harry Matyjaszek:

Harry Matyjaszek: 07527 206777 or [email protected]