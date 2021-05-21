Infrastructure

Can Britain’s smallest town go electric?

British Gas and Ford have partnered to install a public charging point in Fordwich

Friday 21 May 2021
Image: British Gas / Centrica

The smallest town in Britain, a small village which grew in the Middle Ages as a port for boats, Fordwich in east Kent is to go big when it comes to EVs.

A partnership between British Gas and Ford has launched today a public electric vehicle (EV) charge point.

All 380 residents of Fordwich have also been offered the chance to try and drive Ford’s new electric model, Mustang Mach-E in a mass test drive around the Kent countryside.

The partnership follows research showing 82% of those living in the countryside, 79% of people in small towns and 76% of those living in villages would not feel confident purchasing an EV if the ban on petrol and diesel cars came in next week.

Philip Lewis, Local Councillor and Mayor of Fordwich, said: “We are so proud of our town and preservation is something that is incredibly important to us so we were keen to see how simple it would be to switch over to a more environmentally friendly vehicle.”

