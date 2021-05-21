Solihull heats up!

Solihull is about to get warmer thanks to ‘clean heat’.

A facility that will distribute low carbon heat to buildings in Solihull through underground pipes has received planning approval.

The so-called Low Carbon Energy Centre will house a range of renewable and low carbon energy solutions, including air source heat pumps and gas combined heat and power.

It is designed to provide greener heat and power to council-owned buildings, education campus sites and commercial offices.

According to official figures, nearly 56% of Solihull’s greenhouse gas emissions currently come from the energy use of buildings.

Councillor Andy Mackiewicz, Portfolio Holder for Climate Change, Planning and Housing said: “It’s fantastic news that we have now secured planning permission for this exciting project.

“The Energy Centre will be the beating heart of our network and represents an exciting opportunity to offer town centre customers an efficient and affordable alternative energy source while delivering significant carbon savings.”