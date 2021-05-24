Oh Lord give us extra charge!

Holy Spirit will soon travel around the Vatican on a greener set of wheels.

Executives of the American electric vehicle manufacturer Fisker have organised a private audience with Pope Francis to show the design of an all-electric papal transport.

They claim the Popemobile, their tailor-made vehicle, will be the first emissions-free vehicle in which masses could see the Pope greet them.

The SUV will feature a large, glass cupola to offer visibility for the Pope to greet the faithful.

The interior of the vehicle will also contain a variety of sustainable materials, including carpets made from recycled plastic bottles collected from the ocean.

The carmaker plans to deliver its offering to the Pope next year.

Fisker Chief Executive Officer Henrik Fisker said: “It was an honour to have a private audience with Pope Francis. He is so conscious about our responsibility towards the environment and for our generations to come.

“Looking forward to making the first all-electric Popemobile.”