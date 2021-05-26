Port of Leith makes a splash for renewables

The Port of Leith in Edinburgh will soon be transformed into what is claimed to become the region’s largest renewable energy hub.

The plan, which has been unveiled by the operator Forth Ports, will see £40 million spent on the construction of a marine berth capable of accommodating the world’s largest offshore wind installation vessels.

A 140-acre cargo handling site will also be upgraded to accommodate lay down, assembly, supply chain and manufacturing processes.

The new energy hub, which is expected to occupy a total area equivalent to around 100 football pitches, is forecast to create 3,000 jobs.

Charles Hammond OBE, Group Chief Executive of Forth Ports, said: “Leith’s proximity to the North Sea, which is set to become home to many more offshore wind developments, coupled with the natural deep waters of the Firth of Forth, makes this an ideal location to support not only those developments already planned, but the pipeline of projects that are sure to follow.”

Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport, Michael Matheson, said: “The Scottish Government has set ambitious targets to increase offshore wind capacity to 11GW of energy installed by 2030, enough to power more than eight million homes.

“This commitment, which will support our transition to a net zero economy by 2045, capitalises on the fact that Scotland’s seas have some of the best offshore wind resources in the world.”