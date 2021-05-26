SSE unleashes £2bn for low carbon projects this year

SSE has today unveiled plans to spend £2 billion on low carbon energy projects this year.

The move forms part of a £7.5 billion investment plan to 2025 set out by the energy giant, which also includes the construction of Dogger Bank offshore wind farm.

The firm also said it will explore opportunities to export its renewables and engineering expertise to other countries.

Alistair Phillips-Davies, SSE Chief Executive, said: “This is a pivotal year for the planet in our fight against climate change and as a Principal Partner of COP26, we are supporting the UK government’s efforts to drive more urgent and ambitious climate action.

“At the same time, we are focused on ensuring equitable social outcomes from the net zero transition and through our investment programme we are building projects that will not only help tackle climate change but will create green jobs and revitalise communities along the way.”