Where do most switchers live?

Stockton-On-Tees in County Dyrham with a population of almost 85,000 residents has become the town where the most energy switching activity is recorded.

A new report published today by Energy UK estimates one-in-four customers in this area switched energy supplier last year.

The analysis found places in England dominating the top 10 list – Stockton-On-Tees, East Riding of Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, Wokingham, Warrington, Bracknell Forest, West Berkshire, Cheshire East and Northumberland sit on the nine of the ten spots.

Matthew Cole, Independent Chair of the Energy Switch Guarantee, said: “Around 6 million customers switched supplier last year despite the pandemic and switching is on the rise so far in 2021.

“Our annual figures show that although some areas of the country, such as Stockton-On-Tees are taking advantage of the deals and services on offer from over 50 suppliers, others are missing out.”