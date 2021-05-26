Wind blows faster in Philippines

Siemens Gamesa has secured a wind turbine supply contract for what it claims to be the Philippines’ largest wind farm.

The 160MW wind project, which will be developed by renewable energy developers UPC Renewables and AC Energy, will feature 18 turbines.

The Philippines has set a target of 35% for renewable energy installations by 2030.

Jan Zwarteveen, Managing Director of Siemens Gamesa in the Philippines, said: “We are well-positioned to support our customers and partners to accelerate the penetration of wind energy, bringing low-cost electricity to many households and creating job opportunities in communities as well as improving the local energy security during the post-Covid green recovery.”