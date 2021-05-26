Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure

Wind blows faster in Philippines

Siemens Gamesa has secured a wind turbine contract for the largest wind farm ever installed in the region

Festival Net Zero 2021

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 26 May 2021
Image: Siemens Gamesa

 Siemens Gamesa has secured a wind turbine supply contract for what it claims to be the Philippines’ largest wind farm.

The 160MW wind project, which will be developed by renewable energy developers UPC Renewables and AC Energy, will feature 18 turbines.

The Philippines has set a target of 35% for renewable energy installations by 2030.

Jan Zwarteveen, Managing Director of Siemens Gamesa in the Philippines, said: “We are well-positioned to support our customers and partners to accelerate the penetration of wind energy, bringing low-cost electricity to many households and creating job opportunities in communities as well as improving the local energy security during the post-Covid green recovery.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast