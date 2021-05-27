Finance & Markets

BayWa r.e. says bonjour to wind and solar

The firm has added 600MW of solar and wind capacity, following the acquisition of the French developer Enerpole

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 27 May 2021
BayWa r.e. has announced it has acquired the French solar and wind developer Enerpole, adding a 600MW project portfolio to its fleet.

The company, which has already installed and commissioned 315MW of wind and solar farms in France, aims to strengthen its presence in Southern France.

Can Nalbantoglu, Managing Director of BayWa r.e. France, said: “The acquisition of Enerpole is consistent with BayWa r.e.’s development strategy in France, one of the company’s key markets, which accounts for 20% of its results.”

