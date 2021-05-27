IRENA and Siemens partner to advance sustainable energy transition

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and Siemens Energy have signed a partnership agreement aimed at advancing the global energy transition.

They will strengthen collaboration on the application of technology to advance and deepen the transition to renewable energy globally, including developing the business case for green hydrogen as a major contributor to decarbonisation.

The two organisations will also further joint efforts to promote heat generation and industrial processes, decarbonising hard-to-abate industries like cement, steel and petrochemicals and facilitating private sector investment in the renewables sector.

Francesco La Camera, Director-General of IRENA said: “Partnerships are the cornerstone of global efforts to achieve the sustainable development goals and key to the rapid acceleration of the global energy transition.

“This public-private initiative is representative of a shared a vision for a low carbon energy future and of a joint commitment to meaningful action.”

IRENA and Siemens also intend to exchange knowledge and expertise on renewable electrification, with the development of roadmaps that prioritise communities and regions currently lacking access to modern energy.

Christian Bruch, CEO of Siemens Energy added: “This partnership leverages and amplifies both of our organisations’ strengths to accelerate the energy transition. Action to tackle climate change is a global imperative. Our best chance of success is through strong partnerships with dedicated organisations.

“We believe that innovative technologies are the key to combating climate change. The energy transition is a considerable challenge which requires great change but offers significant potential.”