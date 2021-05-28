UK joins global alliance to protect oceans and communities at risk

The UK has confirmed its full membership of a global alliance aimed at protecting oceans and communities at risk around the world.

The Ocean Risk and Resilience Action Alliance (ORRAA) aims to drive $500 million (£352m) of global investment by 2030 into nature-based solutions to climate change.

The investment will be used to enhance marine and coastal ecosystems such as reefs, mangroves and seagrass beds to increase resilience to climate change and mitigate its impact on coastal communities.

The UK becomes the second G7 country after Canada to become a full member of the Alliance, announced by UK International Environment Minister Lord Zac Goldsmith.

He said: “I am delighted the UK is moving to full membership of the Ocean Risk and Resilience Action Alliance. Our shared ocean is critical to the economic, social and environmental well-being of people and the planet but is currently facing unprecedented pressures.

“Ocean action is climate action. This is why we continue to champion global efforts towards marine protection, committing to increasing support for the Alliance as well as our existing 30×30 campaign.”

Chip Cunliffe, Co-Chair of ORRAA added working closely with the UK as it becomes a full member is “hugely important, especially given the country’s current global leadership through the G7 and COP26 presidencies”.

He said: “Our Alliance is uniquely placed to bring public and private stakeholders together to drive investment in nature-based solutions and to build resilience in vulnerable coastal communities.

“Having the UK actively involved will help boost our multi-sector collaboration of governments, the finance and insurance sectors, NGOs and civil society – all working together to accelerate action, innovation and capital to secure positive outcomes for the ocean.”