How much will we be paying for our electricity in 2030?

By 2030 we might have to pay as much as £1,115 a year for our electricity and £610 for our gas consumption.

That’s according to a new report by the retailer PlumbNation, which estimates utility bills have been rising by an average of 4.7% each year since 2010.

Currently, consumers pay on average £740 and £562 for electricity and gas, the research suggests.

It found while in 2010, on average, a household paid £451 a year for electricity and £520 for gas, ten years later, the utility costs have jumped to £707 and £557 respectively.