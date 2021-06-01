Infrastructure

bp snaps up 9GW of US solar

Once developed, the projects are predicted to power around 1.7 million homes

Festival Net Zero 2021

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 1 June 2021
Image: Shutterstock

bp has purchased 9GW of solar projects in the US from the developer 7X Energy.

The projects, which will be developed by the oil giant’s subsidiary Lightsource bp, will be spread across 12 states with Texas and the Midwest holding the largest share in this portfolio.

Assets with a combined capacity of 2.2GW are expected to reach the final investment decision by 2025 with the remaining progressing by 2030.

Once commissioned, the fleet is forecast to have the capacity to generate enough clean energy to power around 1.7 million homes.

Dave Lawler, bp America Chairman and President, said: “bp’s new high-quality solar portfolio will provide low carbon energy, create US jobs and deliver the competitive returns our shareholders expect.

“In line with our strategy, we will aim to integrate these projects with our existing onshore and offshore wind, natural gas and trading and shipping businesses to give customers what they want reliable, affordable and clean energy.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast