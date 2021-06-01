Thor gets Danish go-ahead

The Danish Energy Agency has officially greenlit the Thor offshore wind farm.

The project is designed to have a maximum capacity of 1GW and is expected to be connected to the grid by 2027.

Following a public consultation and an environmental assessment, the body decided that the plan for the construction of the project can be realised.

The agency has also narrowed down the site for the wind farm from 440 to 286 square kilometres as a result of an investigation into the site and environmental considerations, including visual impact, bird protection, fishing interests and safety of navigation.

The project, which is named Thor after Thorsminde, the nearest village, will be located in the North Sea west of Nissum Fjord, at a distance of 20 kilometres off the shore.