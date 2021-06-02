Centrica sells gas site for £20m

British Gas owner Centrica has announced it will sell its Peterborough site to Whitetower Holdings UK Limited, an affiliate of Rockland Capital, for £20 million.

The site comprises freehold land, the 245MW Peterborough open cycle gas turbine and a 49MW reciprocating gas engine.

While the transaction is expected to complete by the end of September, Centrica plans to continue to provide optimisation services to the site after the sale.

The company said the sale is in line with its strategy to become a simpler group aimed at delivering its target to become net zero by 2045.