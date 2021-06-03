DCC and Toshiba-led consortium charges ahead

Britain’s national smart meter network operator, the Data Communications Company (DCC), has partnered with a consortium spearheaded by Toshiba to investigate how electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure can be linked to a secure national network.

The group, which includes Toshiba, the Internet of things connected device service provider Pelion, the charge point manufacturer Vestel and the EV charging specialist has.to.be. will trial technology that aims to show how EV charging technology can be cost-effective and secure.

The pilot charging device will be installed in one of the DCC’s testing facilities in Manchester.

The solution, which features end-to-end encryption to provide security, helps to manage consumer data, charging control and energy metering.

The offering aims to increase consumers’ confidence over their charging devices and give the network operators the required control to ensure maximum use of renewables.

DCC Chief Executive Officer Angus Flett said: “To meet our national net zero targets, we need to break down the barriers stopping people transitioning to EVs.

“Drawing on this partnership’s significant technical expertise, we intend to demonstrate how the DCC’s secure nationwide network can be opened up to support the EV charging industry.”